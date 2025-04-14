Why Do We Need Antioxidants in Our Daily Diet?

In recent decades, antioxidants have gained popularity, moving beyond supplements to become an essential part of maintaining health. The demand for antioxidants has surged, and the market is expected to continue growing significantly. This rising interest is linked to a broader focus on preventive healthcare, as people begin to recognize the important role of natural bioactive compounds in promoting well-being.

Supermarket shelves are now filled with antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. But how exactly do antioxidants benefit our health? As we age, our body undergoes changes that increase the risk of age-related diseases. The immune system, for instance, weakens over time, leading to reduced antibody production and a decline in the ability of immune cells to fight infections. This makes older adults more vulnerable to diseases, as the body becomes less effective in removing harmful pathogens and damaged cells.

Research suggests that antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress and support the immune system, which plays a key role in preventing age-related illnesses. By boosting immune function, antioxidants can help protect older individuals from chronic diseases, making them an important component of a healthy diet.

Natural antioxidants such as carotenoids, phenolic compounds, and vitamins are abundantly found in fruits and vegetables. Although present at relatively low levels within cells, these compounds play a vital role in neutralizing free radicals, helping to protect the body against age-related diseases. They are known to inhibit the oxidation of metabolic by-products, prevent lipid peroxidation, and reduce oxidative stress. Acting either individually or synergistically, natural antioxidants help maintain the balance between oxidants and antioxidants by scavenging free radicals produced during normal metabolic processes. However, when the body produces excessive amounts of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species, this delicate balance can be disrupted, and thereby leading to oxidative stress and potential cellular damage.

How Natural Products Guard Against Chronic Illness?

Extensive research has shown that oxidative stress and age-associated diseases can be modulated through the intake of antioxidant-rich natural products. These natural products contain a unique blend of bioactive compounds that help protect the body from oxidative damage. As such, adopting healthier dietary habits that emphasize antioxidant-rich foods may prevent the onset and progression of chronic diseases. This highlights the potential of dietary modification as a preventive strategy for promoting long-term health and reducing disease progression.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of dietary fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals. Numerous studies have shown that a high intake of fruits and vegetables is linked to a lower risk and mortality rate of chronic diseases, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. This protective effect is largely attributed to antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and β-carotene.

Hydrophilic antioxidants, including vitamin C, make up nearly 85% of the total antioxidant content in fruits and vegetables. These vitamins play vital roles in regulating physiological functions and defending the body against oxidative damage. Vitamin E helps maintain oxidative-antioxidant balance, while vitamin C enhances antioxidant defenses. Brightly colored fruits and vegetables are especially rich in β-carotene, a powerful antioxidant shown to reduce the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and support immune function by regulating antioxidant enzymes.

Beyond vitamins, other bioactive compounds such as flavonoids also protect against oxidative stress. These naturally occurring compounds exhibit a wide range of biological activities, including antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antitumor effects. Among them, anthocyanins are one of the most abundant flavonoids in fruits and vegetables, which are also responsible for their vibrant colors and are considered one of the most common natural pigments in the plant kingdom.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are a valuable source of dietary fiber, along with essential vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. Beyond their nutritional content, whole grains contain a variety of bioactive compounds that offer significant health benefits. One notable component is arabinoxylans, a key type of dietary fiber. In addition, polyphenols found in grains exhibit strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, largely due to their unique chemical structures.

Polyphenols are secondary plant metabolites, which are among the most prevalent non-nutrient bioactive compounds in the human diet. Their highly conjugated structures, characterized by multiple hydroxyl groups and aromatic rings, enable them to effectively donate hydrogen atoms and electrons, neutralizing harmful free radicals. By suppressing proinflammatory signaling pathways, these bioactive compounds may help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic inflammation-related diseases.

How Antioxidants Support a Healthier Life?

Carotenoids

Carotenoids are naturally occurring tetraterpene pigments that absorb light in the 400–550 nanometer range, giving rise to their vibrant red, orange, and yellow hues. These pigments are widely distributed in nature and can be found in plants, animals, algae, fungi, certain archaea, and photosynthetic bacteria. Interestingly, carotenoids are also present in the non-photosynthetic parts of plants, such as flowers, roots, seeds, pericarps, and fruits.

Among the various carotenoids, lycopene is particularly known for its photoprotective properties and its ability to scavenge harmful singlet oxygen molecules. In non-photosynthetic plant tissues, carotenoids function as precursors of plant hormones, attractants for pollinators through coloration, and antioxidants.

During the ripening process of fruits and seeds, their color often changes and turning shades of purple or red. This transformation is commonly due to the increased production of anthocyanins and/or carotenoids. A good example is the tomato, where the pericarp shifts from greenish-yellow to deep red as it ripens. This color change results from the conversion of phytoene to lycopene within the fruit.

Carotenes are among the earliest intermediates in the biosynthesis of carotenoids, making them essential components in all photosynthetic organisms and a common part of the human diet. The most abundant and biologically significant carotenoids in the human body include zeaxanthin, lutein, β-cryptoxanthin, lycopene, α-carotene, and β-carotene. Together, these six compounds account for more than 90% of the total carotenoids found in human tissues, playing vital roles in health and disease prevention.

Carotenoids are natural compounds found in many fruits and vegetables that help protect our cells from damage, especially in the eyes. They are known for supporting good vision and may reduce the risk of eye diseases. Some carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin, can be converted by the body into vitamin A, which is important for healthy eyesight. Zeaxanthin and lutein, in particular, are two key carotenoids that play a major role in protecting the eyes from age-related conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Age-related macular degeneration is a leading cause of blindness in older adults, especially those over 65. These carotenoids are found in high amounts in the central part of the retina, where they help filter harmful light and reduce damage caused by oxidative stress. Lutein may help prevent age-related macular degeneration, mainly because of its powerful antioxidant properties.

Ascorbic Acid

Ascorbic acid, commonly known as vitamin C, is an essential nutrient that supports many vital functions in the body. It can be obtained from a variety of plant-based foods, especially vegetables like broccoli and tomatoes, as well as citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. When vitamin C donates a hydrogen atom, it forms a stable compound called the ascorbyl-free radical, helping to reduce oxidative stress in the body. As a water-soluble antioxidant, vitamin C plays an important role in reducing oxidative stress and neutralizing reactive oxygen species, which can harm cells. Research also suggests that vitamin C may help reduce oxidative damage and lower the risk of age-related diseases.

Research shows that the build-up of harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species can lead to the formation of mutagens and activate genes linked to cancer and inflammation. Antioxidant-rich foods help neutralize reactive oxygen species, support energy production at the cellular level, and strengthen the immune system. Because antioxidants work through several pathways, they may help protect the body against chronic diseases and oxidative stress. Therefore, including more antioxidant-rich foods in the diet could be a valuable step toward promoting long-term health.

About writer:

Full Name: Dr. Tan Bee Ling

Designation:

Senior Lecturer

Department of Diagnostic and Allied Health Science

Faculty of Health and Life Sciences

Management and Science University (MSU)