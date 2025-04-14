WEDDINGS are rarely a cheap affair and often take a significant toll on one’s savings.

To cover the costs, some couples resort to personal loans in hopes of making their big day as memorable as possible.

However, what follows after the celebration is often a reality check — and in many cases, a financial burden.

Recently, an anonymous man shared his story in the Facebook group Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia, revealing how he ended up in debt after taking out a loan to fund his wedding.

In a short post, the man explained that his wife had insisted on a grand wedding, and to fulfill her wishes, he took out a personal loan of RM50,000.

Now, just months later, he finds himself struggling — the loan has been overdue for three months.

To make matters worse, he shared that his wife has not made any effort to work or contribute financially. Instead, she spends all her time scrolling through social media platforms.

“All because of love — took a personal loan of RM50,000 for a grand wedding, because the wife wanted it to be big.

“Now, three months behind on payments. The wife has never worked, spends 24 hours a day on social media,” he wrote.

His post quickly went viral, drawing sympathy — and criticism — from netizens, many of whom highlighted the importance of financial planning and choosing a responsible partner.

“I just can’t wrap my head around it. Why go through so much just to have a grand wedding you can’t afford, to the point of taking out a personal loan ?,” commented Facebook user Ain Nadia.

“Marriage requires discussion and proper planning. If your partner shows a lot of demands even before the wedding, it’s worth taking a moment to think. After marriage, there will be even more responsibilities to handle. It’s better to marry a modest wife than to end up with someone who burdens the husband’s mind. Live within your means,” advised Nurazreen Idris.