KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian citizens are advised to defer any non-essential travel to Dhaka for the time being due to the unpredictable nature of the situation on the ground, the Foreign Ministry said.

In its latest statement today, the ministry said it is aware that there are Malaysian citizens who intend to return to Bangladesh.

Malaysian citizens are also advised to register their presence in Bangladesh with the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka.

Similarly, Malaysian students who choose to return to Bangladesh to continue their studies are advised to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka as soon as they arrive.

“Malaysian citizens in Bangladesh should remain vigilant and avoid being near any large gatherings or conflict areas. Precautions must also be taken in accordance with the instructions issued by local authorities,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry through the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, is committed to ensuring the welfare and safety of all Malaysian citizens in Bangladesh while continuously monitoring the situation.

Citing independent estimates, a news report said more than 200 people have been killed since July 16.

Clashes started on July 15 between the police and student protesters demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in the 1971 war of independence.

Malaysians who require consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia via the following details:

Address: Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka

House No 19, Road No 6,

Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave,

Dhaka – 1212

People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Phone number: +880241081892 / 1895

+88 018 4179 8077 (for emergencies only)

Email: mwdhaka@kln.gov.my