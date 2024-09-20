Malaysians advised to heed weather forecast, warning issued by MetMalaysia - Nik Nazmi

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has advised the public to pay attention to weather forecast and warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said they can access information directly via MetMalaysia website to see any unpredictable weather changes that are currently hitting the country.

He said the warning system in this country always works well against the bad weather forecasts and warnings issued by MetMalaysia.

“Therefore, I hope that the public will always be aware of the warnings and weather changes that occur in their respective areas following the transition phase of the monsoon expected to start soon.

“I also advise the public to postpone any leisure activities in picnic areas, riverbanks, hillsides and areas at risk due to the current extreme weather,“ he said in a press conference after making a working visit to Kampung Angkat MADANI in Kampung Aril, here, today.

Nik Nazmi hopes that all citizens will comply with the forecasts and warnings issued by METMalaysia.

Today, MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah was reported as saying that the monsoon transition phase is expected to start on Sept 24 and continue until early November.

According to him, the beginning of the phase marks the end of the South West Monsoon which has started since May 17 and the region of the country is predicted to receive weak winds from various directions.