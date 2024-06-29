Malaysians granted free 30-day e-Tourist visa to India starting July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians applying for an e-Tourist visa to India will be granted a 30-day visa with a fee exemption starting on July 1.

In a statement on Saturday, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said Malaysians will be granted a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis (no visa fees) for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

“Existing rules and guidelines for e-Tourist visas and other e-visas will remain in effect, as detailed on the official website.

“This fee waiver applies exclusively to the 30-day e-Tourist visa. Other e-visa categories, including e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush and e-Emergency X Miscellaneous visas, will still incur the standard fees.

“Those opting for traditional paper visas through the outsourced service provider (M/s IVS Global Visa Centre) or directly from the High Commission will still be subject to the usual visa fees,” the statement read.

Interested applicants must apply online at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html.