Illegal racing: 10 Malaysians fined in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA: Ten Malaysian tourists were fined by Thai police for dangerous driving in Hat Yai district on Friday night.

The group, comprising six men and four women aged between 21 and 37, was believed to be involved in illegal street racing near the Greenway Bazaar area, following complaints from local residents.

Kohong Hat Yai Police Chief, Col. Apichat Wannako, said the incident occurred around 1:30 am. Police received reports from concerned residents about road safety in the area.

“Upon receiving the complaints, police conducted an investigation and found that six Malaysian-registered cars, which had been modified, were used in reckless driving. With the help of CCTV footage, police were able to identify and track down the suspects,” he told reporters on Sunday.

According to Apichat, all the suspects admitted to the offence and paid a fine of 5,000 Baht each before being released on Sunday.

He also reminded tourists to abide by Thai laws to avoid legal consequences.