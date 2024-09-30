PETALING JAYA: A man who was captured on camera driving a car with a dog tied to the rear of the vehicle in Bukit Mertajam, Penang has apologised for his actions.

According to New Straits Times, police have confirmed the incident and a report was received from the man at 12.41am on September 29.

Seberang Prai Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Helmi Aris said that in the report, the driver alleged that he was alerted by a motorist to the presence of the dog who was tied to the rear of his vehicle when he stopped at the traffic lights at Jalan Kulim, Taman Sentosa.

“The man immediately alighted from his car and saw the tied dog. He contacted his wife and was told that the dog was tied by his in-law to prevent the dog from loitering in the neighbour’s house.

“Our investigation confirmed that the man was the registered owner of the dog and that he was unaware the dog had been tied to the rear of his car when he drove out to a nearby shop, causing the dog to be dragged,” Helmi was quoted as saying.

He added that the man has since apologised and said he had no intention to abuse the dog.

The animal sustained leg injuries and was taken to the veterinary clinic for treatment.

The case had been referred to the Penang Veterinary Department for investigation under Section 29(1)E of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, said Helmi.