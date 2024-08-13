Man charged with trafficking over 111 kg of cannabis

KUANTAN: A self-employed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking over 111 kg of cannabis early this month.

The charge against Mohd Nasir Hassan, 48, was read before Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Nasir is accused of distributing cannabis weighing 111,663.51 g (111.66 kg) by the roadside near the Sungai Ular food court in Jalan Kuantan-Kemaman at about 9.45 am on Aug 1.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Amendment) Act 1998 (Act A1025), punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment as well as not less than 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

The accused was also charged with using methamphetamine at 12.15 pm on Aug 1 at the Kuantan district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years and mandatory supervision for not less than two years and up to three years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aisyah Abdul Wahab prosecuted the case. The accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed Nov 13 for the first charge case mention and Oct 16 for the second charge case mention. No bail was offered.

It was reported that a man whose car skidded while attempting to flee from police was arrested before drugs, estimated to be worth RM359,600, were found inside the vehicle.