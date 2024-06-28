Man claims to be sodomised by tattoo artist

PETALING JAYA: A 24-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist during an inking session at a premise, in the city, here on June 26.

According to Kosmo, the incident occurred when the victim went to the shop to get a tattoo on his body around 9.30pm.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar told the Malay daily that the victim initially sought the tattooing service.

He explained that while the suspect began drawing a flower on his right arm, the man also applied some oil, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

“The victim subsequently regained consciousness and found himself undressed.

“The victim then immediately left the premises, feeling severe pain in the rectal area and suspected that he had been sodomised by the suspect.”

The victim promptly lodged a police report and sought medical treatment at the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

According to him, no arrests have been made so far.

“The case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature,” he added.