PETALING JAYA: A 20-year-old food stall helper died after his motorcycle collided with a cow on Jalan Pantai Sepat, Kuantan. yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, identified as Mohamad Daniel Asraf Abdul Zahir, was riding his motorcycle from Tanjung Lumpur towards his house at Kampung Cherok Paloh when the incident occurred around 9pm, as reported by New Straits Times.

“While riding along the straight road, a cow suddenly crossed the road. The motorcyclist, who was riding alone, lose control of his bike and rammed into the cow.

“The victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

He said his body was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem, while the cow also died as a result of the collision.

Wan Zahari said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, related to careless and inconsiderate driving.