NIBONG TEBAL: A man died while another was injured when their car collided with an express bus at Kilometre 155.9 of the North-South Highway near Sungai Bakap, here today.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said a team was immediately dispatched to scene after they were alerted of the accident at 4.36am.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Proton Gen 2 car, carrying the two men, rear-ended the express bus, trapping the front passenger.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman dies in crash after class at madrasah

“Rescuers took about 15 minutes to extricate the 30-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 40-year-old car driver sustained facial injuries, while the bus driver and passengers escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

The deceased victim’s body was sent for an autopsy, while the injured driver was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ: Vehicle crashes into tree after ramming into Petaling Jaya church entrance