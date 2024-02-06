PETALING JAYA: A vehicle rammed into a church gate here on Friday before colliding into a tree at its compound.

The New Straits Times reported that the car during the incident caused damage to parts of the premises.

Parish priest Fr Lawrence Ng confirmed that the incident took place at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A statement from the church said that the driver behind the wheel “drove through the building and damaged several tables and chairs,” as quoted from the report.

ALSO READ: I saw the roof fell on the cars - Putra Ria Resident

It was reported that the driver appeared unhurt.

Police and the fire and rescue department were called to the scene.

The driver was subsequently sent to the hospital, as instructed by the authorities.

A police report of the incident was subsequently lodged by Ng and the priest was assured that the crash would be investigated.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist dies in in three-vehicle collision