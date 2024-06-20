Man drowns after diving into river in Lahad Datu to save sibling, nephew

LAHAD DATU: The actions of a man who jumped into a river to save his brother and nephew, who were screaming for help after being swept away by strong currents in Sungai Dewata here, ended in tragedy as he was found drowned in the incident on Tuesday (June 18).

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the 33-year-old victim and his family were at Sungai Dewata for a picnic when his brother and nephew, aged 16 and 10 respectively, were swimming and suddenly started struggling and calling for help.

“In the 11 am incident, the man and his two brothers-in-law jumped into the river, and his brother and nephew were successfully rescued. However, the victim did not surface and return to the riverbank. His mother, realising this, asked her two sons-in-law to search for him.

“The victim was then found pale and unconscious. The family took him to Lahad Datu Hospital, about 32 kilometres from the location, for treatment.

“However, at the hospital, he was pronounced dead at 12.49 pm,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dzulbaharin also advised the public to avoid recreational activities or picnics at rivers, especially during the rainy season.

“The unpredictable weather at this time can cause river water levels to rise suddenly and create strong currents that endanger personal safety and lives,“ he added.