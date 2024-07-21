Man drowns at Pantai Batu Layar; search continues for missing friend

KOTA TINGGI: One of two friends, reported missing while swimming at Pantai Batu Layar, Bayu Damai, here this morning, was found drowned at 3.15 this afternoon.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the body of Muhammad Syahmie Zamzam, 26, was discovered approximately 1,500 meters from the location where he was initially reported missing.

He said that the victim’s body had been identified by his next of kin, before being sent to the Forensic Unit, Kota Tinggi Hospital, here, for post-mortem.

“Efforts to find and rescue another victim, Haqim Abdul Rahim Lee, 20, who is still missing, are ongoing.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene found that the two men, from Johor Bahru, had gone missing while swimming, around 9.15 am,” he said in a statement tonight.

After the police were alerted to the incident by the public at 9.35 am, a scene control post was activated to coordinate the search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving various agencies, including the Kota Tinggi Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Pengerang Marine Police Force (PPM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and the Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP).

“SAR efforts are being conducted along the coast, with the assistance of drones,” he said, urging those with information related to the discovery of bodies at sea to contact the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters control centre at 07-883 7222, or the investigating officer at 012-975 1290.