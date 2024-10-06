Man found dead with stab wounds in Ipoh

IPOH: A man was found dead, naked, with stab wounds, at Laluan Perusahaan Klebang 1, opposite Warisan Impian Maju 2, here, early today.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that police received information from members of the public about a fight, which resulted in death, at about 12.20 am today.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene found that the man was naked on the side of the road and with no identification documents.

“Further examination of the victim’s body discovered wounds on the victim’s chest, ears and legs. The body was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, here, and was confirmed dead by medical officers,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and efforts to track down the suspects involved were underway.

“Members of the public who have information about this case are urged to come forward and contact the investigating officer ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 010-379 0508, or any nearby police station, to assist with the investigation,” he said.