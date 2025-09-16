Voices of today for Malaysia of tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Sixty-two years after its formation, Malaysia has come a long way. Once a low-income nation reliant on agriculture, it has transformed into an upper-middle-income country with a diversified economy, powered by manufacturing and services.

Today, Malaysia stands as a major exporter of electronics and a wide range of products.

In the spirit of Malaysia Day, theSun asked Malaysians from all walks of life: What do you envision for Malaysia in the next 10 years?

Zayan radio deejay and motivational speaker Mohd Faizal Ismail, 49, better known as FBI, hopes the nation will progress while becoming more caring and compassionate.

“My hope is that in the next 10 years, Malaysia will not only advance economically and technologically, but also grow into a more compassionate nation. I want to see people live with integrity, show love and care for one another, and build mutual trust.

“Our strength doesn’t lie solely in leaders, it comes from the unity of our diverse people. I remember growing up in the 1980s, when Malaysians of all races lived in true harmony and respect.”

Sarawakian Dr Chai Ming Hock, 47, from Universiti Sains Malaysia’s School of Communication, hopes to see Malaysians cultivate stronger reading habits, not just news, but across all subjects. He believes this would help people make informed decisions, especially during elections.

“Without reading and by relying only on contextless social media, how would anyone know which candidate to vote for? People must know who the candidates are and the stand of their parties, as well as their track records.

“Those lacking general knowledge, especially of history, can easily be swayed by politicians pushing their own version of reality.”

Civil servant Anis Nasyreen Abdul Ghani, 38, hopes Malaysia will become a nation that provides affordable, quality food for everyone, including the underprivileged.

“I envision a Malaysia where healthy food is accessible to all levels of society, not just the privileged. I also dream of a Malaysia free from racial issues and discrimination, where the law is enforced fairly – for all citizens.”

For Nur Ruzliana Ruzlam, 36, the goal is a more livable and supportive nation for low-income earners.

“As we celebrate Malaysia Day, I’m grateful for our peace. But in 10 years, I hope Malaysia won’t just develop infrastructure, it must also care for the people’s well-being. If we can live peacefully and still have a little room to save, that’s enough to make me proud. For now, I’m relying mainly on my EPF savings.”

Penang-based data analyst Muneswaran Mohan, 27, envisions a country with stronger unity and no place for unnecessary conflict.

“I also hope for a stable, resilient economy that can withstand global challenges and help prevent inflation, which hits Malaysians hard. On top of that, I want a more just and sensible legal system. Some of our laws feel outdated or irrelevant, when there are far more pressing issues the country should address.”

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Amin Ariffin stressed the need to prioritise public safety, especially in the digital sphere.

“Social media is increasingly vulnerable to threats. Education and awareness are crucial at every age level to ensure protection and vigilance. Agencies must go to the ground, especially to reach the elderly and rural communities.

“Despite our challenges, let us share noble values and be positive examples. With cooperation between leaders and the people, may we continue to enjoy a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous Malaysia.”