Stop leakages now: Restore integrity in civil service

A TOTAL of RM277 billion gone in six years? That is what Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Tan Sri Azam Baki has revealed.

This figure encompasses not just outright corruption but also systemic issues like collusion in procurement, wasteful practices and governance gaps, averaging about RM46 billion annually.

This is indeed a national tragedy. It is Malaysia’s future squandered by corruption and negligence. Every ringgit lost is a betrayal of trust. We cannot stand by while our nation’s wealth is plundered.

By rough estimates, RM277 billion could have been used for countless projects and purposes to help the people, like building schools, hospitals, roads and welfare initiatives.

For example, with an average cost of RM100 million per public school, RM277 billion could fund the construction of approximately 2,770 new schools.

This could help address chronic shortages in rural and semi-urban areas, potentially educating millions of students and strengthening long-term human capital.

Alternatively, the same amount could fund the construction of 544 new hospitals – adding thousands of beds and easing the burden on overstretched public healthcare systems, especially in underserved regions like Sabah and Sarawak.

If we don’t stop these leakages now, how can things ever improve? How can the civil service uphold accountability? The civil service must take all necessary measures to ensure integrity and eliminate corruption within its ranks.

At the same time, the government must commit to addressing these issues decisively. If corruption and collusion are allowed to persist, it is the country – and the people – who will ultimately pay the price.

To uphold integrity, the civil service must focus on several key areas: establishing a strong legal framework, enforcing a clear code of conduct, providing ongoing training and education, and protecting whistleblowers.

Each of these elements is essential to prevent corruption from taking root. Public officials should receive proper training on ethical conduct and be made fully aware of the consequences of unethical behaviour.

At the same time, legal protection for whistleblowers must be strengthened with clear and safe mechanisms for reporting misconduct, free from fear of retaliation.

This will encourage ethical civil servants to come forward and report misconduct but only if they are assured of their safety, well-being, and fair opportunities for career advancement.

Public officials must act with transparency and be held accountable for their decisions, ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly. Integrity and accountability are essential to restoring public trust in government.

As Martin Luther King Jr once said: “The time is always right to do what is right”.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Member of the Integrity Institute