Man goes berserk after being denied final viewing at hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A distraught man went on a rampage last Thursday at the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital after being denied the chance to see the remains of a family member.

The 43-year-old man attempted to break a glass panel using a helmet.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said police were alerted to the incident around midnight and upon arriving at the scene, officers arrested the man and seized the helmet.

“The man was believed to be in a state of anger and depression after being unable to view his family member’s remains.

“A check at Kuala Lumpur Hospital revealed a history of mental illness, with the man having missed several medical appointments,“ Mohd Hafiz said in a statement today.

The incident is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing damage to property, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The police have urged the public to refrain from making statements or speculations that could escalate the situation.