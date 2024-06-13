Man hired to throw Molotov cocktails arrested

MELAKA: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails in Melaka and Perak earlier this month.

State police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the suspect was arrested at about 9 am yesterday in front of a house in Taman Kok Liang, Kuala Lumpur, for allegedly being involved in the acts of mischief, believed to be connected to ‘ah long’ (loan shark) activities from a neighbouring country.

“The arrest was made following a police report by a 38-year-old woman in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, after the victim found that the vehicle parked in front of her house was damaged believed to be hit by a Molotov cocktail.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had been working with a moneylending company from a neighbouring country for the past month and is also believed to be involved in a similar act of mischief in Sitiawan, Perak,“ he said in a statement here today.

Zainol said police also seized a Toyota Unser MPV, a mobile phone, and a set of clothing from the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.