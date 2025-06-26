Kota MADANI project to ease civil servants’ burden in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Kota MADANI smart city project in Precinct 19 is designed to alleviate the housing burden for civil servants while enhancing workplace efficiency, according to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The first phase will see the construction of 3,000 residential units, part of a larger plan to deliver 10,000 units to address the current shortage of 12,000 government staff quarters. Shamsul Azri expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for approving the project, which was launched today.

Kota MADANI’s innovative urban design includes a vertical school and nearby public facilities, reducing living costs and improving quality of life. “With everything within walking distance, it saves fuel and time while ensuring peace of mind for working parents,“ Shamsul Azri said.

Spanning 41.28 hectares, the RM4 billion project will accommodate over 30,000 residents. It incorporates AI, digital infrastructure, and green mobility as part of its smart city framework. Developed under a public-private partnership with Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd, the project follows a build-lease-maintain-transfer (BLMT) model.

Kota MADANI aligns with the CHASE vision—Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-friendly—positioning Putrajaya as a model city embodying MADANI values.