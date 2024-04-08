Man killed, friend critically injured by fallen tree at campsite

KUANTAN: A man was killed and his friend critically injured when a tree fell on their campsite in Lubuk Beriang, Kampung Pagar Sasak, Padang Tengku, Kuala Lipis today.

Kuala Lipis District police chief Supt Ismail Man said the victim, Mohd Azliana Alias, 54, from Teras Jernang, Selangor, was pronounced dead at 1.15 pm at the Kuala Lipis Hospital Emergency Unit due to multiple injuries.

His friend, Dzulkefli Aman, 44, from Kampung Yain Kechau, Kuala Lipis, sustained severe injuries, including a broken right leg, and is currently warded at the same hospital.

“The victims went to the site on Aug 2 for fishing and overnight camping. At about 7 this morning, a tree fell on their campsite due to heavy rain last night.

“At about 11.15 am, the Lipis Fire and Rescue Department and local villagers managed to extricate the victims despite the dense forest and muddy conditions at the site, about five kilometres from the main road,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department said the rescue involved a couple of 4WD vehicles belonging to private individuals, accompanied by two Health Ministry medical officers.

“Besides the two victims, five other friends present at the site were unharmed,“ the spokesman added.