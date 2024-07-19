Man nabbed for alleged car vandalism in Seremban car park

PETALING JAYA: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a woman’s car at a car park in Seremban.

He had allegedly broken the windscreen, side mirrors and both front and rear wipers.

According to The Star, Seremban district police chief Asst Comm Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the suspect was arrested around 2.30pm on Thursday (July 18) in Port Dickson.

“We received a report from a woman on July 10 claiming that her car, which she parked along Jalan Dataran Sentral 2 next to Seremban Gateway, had been damaged.

“The suspect was also captured committing the alleged act on the dashcam of her vehicle,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police also seized the t-shirt worn by the suspect at the time of his arrest.

He also said the police will seek a remand order for the suspect, and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Authorities are also probing the suspect’s motive for damaging the car.