Man nabbed for cable theft at telecommunications substation in Merlimau

JASIN: Police arrested a jobless man, suspected to be involved in cable theft, at a telecommunications substation belonging to a state subsidiary in Jalan Muar-Melaka, Merlimau here yesterday morning.

Jasin police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the 26-year-old unemployed man was nabbed at about 8.45 am by officers from the Merlimau police station and a patrol car unit (MPV) near a petrol station.

“The arrest was made following a police report claiming two telecommunications substations on the roadside in front of Merlimau Polytechnic main road along Jalan Melaka-Muar being broken into,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Jamil said the suspect’s modus operandi was to breach the ‘anti-climb’ fence by using a screwdriver to dismantle a section and enter the substation area, then cut the earth cable with sharp tools.

He said police also seized a dark blue (Perodua Axia) car along with other items including a green-yellow cable loop from the state company’s substation, as well as metal cutters, safety boots and others.

“The value of the loss is estimated at RM1,000 and the suspect, who has no past criminal record, tested negative in a urine test.

“The suspect would be remanded for four days from today until Sept 16 with the case being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code (for theft),” he said.