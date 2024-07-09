Man slashed due to jealousy

IPOH: A local man was seriously injured when slashed with a machete in an incident in Taiping last Wednesday, believed to be motivated by jealousy.

Taiping District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail, in a statement, today, said a 25-year-old man had been arrested following a report lodged by his (suspect) wife on the same day.

He said the police were investigating the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

In the incident which occurred at about 7 pm last Wednesday, the 29-year-old victim sustained severe injuries and was taken to Taiping Hospital for treatment.

Mohamad Nasir urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Taiping police station or the nearest police station.