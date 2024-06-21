Man suspected of killing wife remanded for seven days

IPOH: A man suspected of murdering his wife at a hotel in Batu Gajah yesterday has been remanded for seven days, starting today until June 27.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Azlin Zeti Zainal Abidin at the Batu Gajah Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am today.

“The 36-year-old suspect is being remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty upon conviction,“ Batu Gajah District police chief ACP Md Noor Aehawan Mohammad told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man surrendered to the police after killing his wife with a knife in a hotel room at Jalan Pejabat Pos, Batu Gajah.

Md Noor Aehawan said the suspect had surrendered at the Batu Gajah police station at around 2 pm, confessing to killing his 32-year-old wife in the hotel room.