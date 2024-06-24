PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines’ (MAS) Airbus A330-200 aircraft operating as flight MH780 from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, was forced to return to its point of origin due to a pressurisation problem.

The incident which occurred at 5.59pm took place when the aircraft was en route to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

According to FMT citing a statement from the national airliner the flight crew initiated an emergency descent procedure.

However, MAS noted that the cabin altitude remained within acceptable limits and it was not necessary to deploy passenger oxygen masks.

The aircraft maintained stability throughout the incident and landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8.18pm.

This event follows a recent incident involving another MAS flight where flight MH199 from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur had to return to Hyderabad after experiencing an engine malfunction that resulted in visible sparks from the aircraft.

That flight landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3.21am local time, with all passengers and crew evacuating without incident.