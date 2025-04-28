KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has invited Maldivian businesses to explore its dynamic halal sector, particularly in halal tourism, leveraging its position as a global halal hub to foster collaboration in this space.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said there is significant potential for collaboration in areas such as halal certification and the export of halal goods and services, including Islamic finance, pharmaceuticals, and food production.

“Given the Maldives’ status as a Muslim-majority country and Malaysia’s global leadership in the halal industry, our Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 sets a clear vision, and we are confident that the Maldives can play a vital role in realising it at a regional level.

“We are already witnessing the positive footprint of Malaysian companies such as Secret Recipe, The Manhattan Fish Market, and Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare in the Maldives. I encourage more Malaysian businesses to seize this momentum and tap into the investor-friendly environment in the Maldives,” he said at the Maldives-Malaysia Business Forum 2025 here today.

Also present at the forum were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu.

On that note, Tengku Zafrul also extended an invitation to all participants at today’s business forum to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) from Sept 17-20, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.

“This event presents a fantastic opportunity for industry and government leaders to collaborate and maximise the potential of the global halal economy,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said that in 2024, the Maldives was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner, export destination, and import source in South Asia.

“Our total bilateral trade last year stood at RM862.7 million, marking a 4.3 per cent increase from the previous year. This steady growth underscores the foundation of our economic ties and the rising confidence of our business communities in the potential of our partnership,” he added.

Earlier today, Anwar and Muizzu witnessed the exchange of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and two exchanges of notes (EoNs) across various sectors to enhance cooperation based on mutual benefit.

Today marks the second day of the Maldives President’s four-day official visit to Malaysia, his first since assuming office in November 2023 at the invitation of Anwar.

The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, youth, and sports.