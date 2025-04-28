KUALA LUMPUR: Student leadership should be cultivated through integrity, strong communication skills, and the capacity to make informed decisions based on reliable, verified information, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He emphasised these points during an engagement session with Student Representative Council (MPP) leaders, which was part of the 2025 National Student Leadership Retreat and Training Programme (KARISMA) for Higher Learning Institutions (IPT) at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Negeri Sembilan today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said Zambry further encouraged students to adopt the concept of “Informed Decision-Making.” This involves making decisions based on facts and rational assessments, rather than being swayed by the sentiments or biased narratives circulating on social media.

As part of efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s education sector, Zambry also addressed the importance of creating more academic pathways from polytechnics and community colleges to universities. This is in line with initiatives aimed at empowering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions as a vital component of the national higher education system.

“He also emphasised the importance of supporting the welfare of B40 students through proposals such as using special grants to strengthen initiatives like Food Banks at IPTs, as well as improving industrial training allowances and support for Bachelor of Education (ISMP) students,” read the statement.

The KARISMA 2025 Programme, held over four days from Friday, brought together 110 student leaders from public universities, private higher learning institutions, polytechnics, and community colleges across the country.

MOHE reiterated its commitment to developing future leaders through programmes like KARISMA, which are aligned with Malaysia’s MADANI aspirations.

The retreat focused on fostering leadership qualities, with a “hands-on, minds-on, and hearts-on” training approach. This methodology stresses the importance of character building, integrity, and the establishment of a strong national student leadership network.