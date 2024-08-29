Masjid India sinkhole: JBPM working on clearing 15-metre stretch of backlog

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) team for the missing Indian national woman who fell into the sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India has detected a 15-metre backlog from the sewer chamber at Wisma Yakin, approximately 44 metres from the site of the incident.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, stated that the blockage was identified after two water drum release tests were conducted on the first and second days at both the sinkhole site and Wisma Yakin.

“Observations at each sewer chamber and the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewage treatment plant revealed that the drums we released from ground zero did not emerge.

As a result, at midnight yesterday, we executed two approaches: first, we closed off part of the drainage, and second, we redirected some of the incoming flow to lower the water level in the sewer line,” he said during a press conference at the scene.

Also present was Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman.

Nor Hisham explained that the SAR team deployed high-capacity pumps, capable of handling 10,000 to 20,000 litres, to extract the water. By 4 a.m. today, the water level in the 1.5-metre sewer pipe was lowered to 0.8 metres, allowing the insertion of a camera.

“After examining the camera’s movement range, we believe there is an obstruction in the pipe approximately 7.6 metres from the sewer line at Wisma Yakin, which is causing a 15-metre backlog of debris, “ he added.

He noted that the SAR team began operations to clear the obstruction blocking the water flow in the sewer pipe at 5 pm today, gradually removing it bit by bit.

Nor Hisham expressed confidence that if this backlog could be cleared, the entire surface inside the sewer pipe would be visible, allowing divers from the Northern Region JBPM Academy to carry out their search for the victim.

However, he cautioned that the greatest risk facing the divers is being swept away by strong currents if the backlog—composed of cooking oil bottles, tyres, frozen oil, and hair clumps—is successfully cleared.

“The water flow beyond Wisma Yakin is extremely fast...our biggest concern and risk is the backlog. Based on our assessment, if the backlog is released, it could create a pressure of up to 100 cubic metres, posing a significant threat to the divers.

“Tonight, we will repeat last night’s procedure. Once the water level is reduced, we will use high-pressure jets from IWK. Only if the conditions are safe will the divers proceed, and further steps will be taken,“ he said.

He added that every diver is equipped with a full scuba set to mitigate risks, including exposure to toxic gases.

Meanwhile, Sulizmie assured that the search for the victim will continue, a decision reached after discussions between the SAR team and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, earlier this evening.

“The rescue team was called by the Minister for a joint discussion on the direction of the search. The agencies involved provided a briefing on all measures taken to locate the victim, and she agreed to continue the search,“ he said.

He also reiterated his warning to the public to stay away from the site to prevent any risks or untoward incidents.