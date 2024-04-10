PETALING JAYA: A 44-year-old man was charged at the magistrate’s court for offering fraudulent job opportunities after evading authorities for six years.

According to New Straits Times, Mohamad Faizul Baharudin, a father of five, was arrested last Tuesday in Ampang and pleaded not guilty to charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Siti Nora Shariff.

The accused allegedly impersonated various professionals, reminiscent of the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can, including a deputy public prosecutor, pilot, and oil and gas engineer, to deceive victims.

He is specifically charged with defrauding Latipah Ahmad Sudan, 60, of RM24,000 for a non-existent logging job between December 22, 2016, and April 8, 2018.

Previously, it was reported by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf that the suspect’s arrest was related to a fraud case involving the falsification of a pilot’s licence.

If convicted, the accused faces a potential prison term of one to 10 years, whipping, and a fine.

During the court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini proposed a RM10,000 bail, while defence lawyer Robert S Gnanarajan requested a lower amount, citing the accused’s family responsibilities.

The court set bail at RM4,500 and scheduled the next hearing for November 27.