Clear policies boost Malaysia’s foreign investments, says Fahmi

GENEVA: Clear and consistent government policies, combined with political stability, are crucial in attracting foreign investments to Malaysia, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora, he highlighted key frameworks such as the MADANI Economy, 12th Malaysia Plan, and National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) as factors that build investor confidence.

“These policies provide clarity and assurance to investors. They trust that such policies won’t be changed arbitrarily,“ Fahmi said. Recent data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) supports Malaysia’s position as a preferred investment destination.

Approved investments for Q1 2025 reached RM89.8 billion, a 3.7 per cent increase year-on-year, despite global economic challenges, as reported by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). The event at Rumah Malaysia was attended by around 50 Malaysians, including students, professionals, and embassy staff.

Fahmi also noted Malaysia’s advancements in communications, ranking among the top 10 countries for affordable internet and second in the Asia-Pacific for speed after South Korea. Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Datuk Nadzirah Osman, said the gathering allowed Malaysians abroad to engage directly with the minister.

Syakira Ramli, President of the Malaysian Association of Geneva, discussed potential improvements by learning from Switzerland’s administrative strengths. Meanwhile, Malvyn Tan of IATA appreciated the open dialogue with Fahmi, who is leading Malaysia’s delegation at the WSIS+20 summit. - Bernama