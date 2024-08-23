Matters raised by three wings discussed during UMNO supreme council meeting tonight - Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special UMNO Supreme Council (MT) tonight discussed a report on matters raised at the General Assembly of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings that convened today.

UMNO Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it was reported by MT representatives who attended the conference of the three wings concerned.

“Alhamdulillah, this year it seems that the debate was done well (where) various matters have been discussed and many proposals have been brought up by all three wings,” he told reporters after the meeting at Menara Dato Onn, here tonight.

Mohamad who is also the Deputy Chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN) said that among issues that the three wings had focused is related to provide opportunities for young leaders to jointly manage the party, the effectiveness of education policies that need to be reviewed in line with technological changes and agendas on women’s empowerment.

Regarding the candidates for the Mahkota State Legislative Assembly By-Election, Mohamad said the matter had been agreed before that the selection of candidates would be done from the division and forwarded to the state liaison and later discussed with the party’s top leadership.

“I heard that the division has held an internal discussion and they will submit a shortlisted list. We don’t want one name, we usually ask for at least three names so that we can make an assessment, we will do a certain screening,” he said.

He added that the candidate to be selected does not necessarily be from the women’s wing of the party.

“There is no provision that the candidate must be a woman. It’s not because the chair used to be (filled by) a woman that we must give it to a woman. It will be discussed,” he said.

The Mahkota seat fell vacant after the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, passed away while receiving treatment at the Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Kluang on Aug 2.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the date for the by-election as Sept 28 while the nomination date has been fixed for Sept 14 and early voting in on Sept 24.