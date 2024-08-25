MBI advices motorists to adhere to road signs at Jalan Kamaruddin Isa

IPOH: Road users are requested to obey the safety signs at Jalan Kamaruddin Isa in Taman Fair Park here near the canopy upgrade work area by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) following the incident of cracked and potholed roads there.

MBI in a statement today said the incident was caused by the erosion of the bank near the pipe casing structure which had just been completed at the beginning of this month.

According to MBI, bank strengthening works started yesterday afternoon by installing sandbags and cracks and holes in the road surface have also been filled with crushed rocks for immediate action on site to prevent more serious collapses.

“The MBI also expects the construction work of the inlet structure to be completed within a week,” said the statement.



Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a separate statement said police are carrying out traffic control along the affected route from time to time following complaints from the public regarding the incident at 10.45 this morning.

Therefore, he said the police will implement a road closure starting from 7 pm to 12 midnight tonight at the Jalan Ghazali Jawi traffic light intersection up to the Jalan Raja Ashman Shah (Hospital Road) traffic light intersection closed in one direction, while the route from Jalan Hospital to Jalan Ghazali Jawi is opened as usual.

“The closure of this road is intended to give way to the repair work of the bridge,“ he said.

He also advised road users, especially Ipoh residents, to plan their journeys and choose alternative routes to avoid being caught in traffic jams during road closures.