MCBA crucial for elevating Malaysia to Tier 1 in TIP report - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) is expected to play a crucial role in helping the country elevate to Tier 1 status in the United States Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report next year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that enhancing inter-agency cooperation through the formation of the MCBA is one of the three key points planned by the Ministry of Home Affairs to attain the status.

“In our efforts to achieve Tier 1 status, the Home Ministry is increasing inter-agency collaboration, including with Global Shepherds and Tenaganita Sdn Bhd, as not all ministries and agencies can handle this, and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) can play a significant role here.

“We are also fostering close cooperation with human rights institutions such as the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and internationally through The Bali Process, which further strengthens inter-agency collaboration—a critical measure for positioning the country more favourably.

“Furthermore, the establishment of the MCBA, announced on May 1 by the Prime Minister, also has a significant impact in realising Malaysia’s target,“ he said while clarifying the report in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Saifuddin Nasution elaborated that the other two key points are intensifying efforts to identify and protect all trafficking victims, and improving the prosecution process.

He added that there are already national guidelines for trafficking indicators and several capacity-building initiatives for enforcement agencies to ensure Malaysia is perceived as committed to tackling human trafficking issues.

“We also aim to enhance the quality of investigations to ensure they can lead to charges and subsequently convictions,“ he said.

In June, Malaysia was upgraded to Tier 2 in the United States Department of State’s 2024 TIP Report.

