MCMC and KPT to address internet access issues at campuses promptly - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will collaborate to promptly resolve internet access issues at several public higher education institution campuses, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this issue was discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed that it be resolved quickly, as the new academic semester is about to begin.

He said resolving the issue involves the internet infrastructure provided by service vendors at the affected campuses.

“This matter has been emphasised, and God willing, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (Higher Education Minister) and I will manage it urgently,“ he said at a weekly media conference following the Cabinet meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said MCMC has filed a police report regarding an account believed to be openly selling drugs on the TikTok platform, as recently gone viral.

He noted that MCMC has also reported the matter to TikTok operators, and the account and its content are now inaccessible in Malaysia.

Fahmi said TikTok has been asked to explain why the account was allowed to operate for an unknown period while selling drugs openly on the platform.

“I have also requested MCMC to broaden its search to identify any other parties attempting to sell drugs like this not only on TikTok but also on other (social media) platforms,“ he said.