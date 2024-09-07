MCMC has investigated 3,077 cases under CMA since 2009 - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) investigated 3,077 cases, with 151 prosecuted in court involving offences related to obscene, indecent, false, threatening and offensive elements, from 2009 until last June 15, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said all these cases were investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) or Act 588.

She said for offences involving obscene content, 72 cases were prosecuted in court with total fines of RM617,050, 15 cases were offered compound fines totalling RM38,000 and 18 cases were issued warning notices.

“For offences involving indecent elements, three cases were prosecuted in court with total fines of RM55,000 and three cases were issued warning notices.

“For offences involving false content, 25 cases were prosecuted in court with total fines of RM162,300, four cases were offered compound fines totalling RM11,000, and 51 cases were issued warning notices,” she said during a special chambers session, answering Syahredzan Johan’s (PH-Bangi) question about statistics of cases prosecuted and convicted under Act 588.

Teo further said that for offences involving threatening content, three cases were prosecuted in court with fines totalling RM3,000, five cases were offered compound fines totalling RM21,000, and five cases were issued warnings.

“For offences involving offensive elements, 48 cases were prosecuted in court with total fines of RM430,000, 22 cases were offered compound fines totalling RM126,000 and 25 cases were issued warning notices,” she said.

She added that MCMC’s investigations were based on public complaints, requests from other enforcement agencies, and proactive monitoring by MCMC, particularly of online activities that violate Act 588.

Regarding the CMA, she clarified that it is not intended to restrict the freedom of speech of the people as provided for by the Federal Constitution, but is seen as necessary to ensure that the right to freedom of speech is exercised responsibly.

On the status of proposed amendments to the CMA, Teo said they have been finalised in policy terms and will be tabled in Parliament after approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Cabinet.

She said the amendments have taken into account the views of various stakeholders including industry players, federal and state ministries and agencies, security and defence enforcement agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations including the Malaysian Bar Council.

“Based on the engagement sessions held, the proposed amendments to Act 588 have generally been well-received by stakeholders and interested parties,“ she said.