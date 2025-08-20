Rafizi: Son’s attack not linked to Ismail Sabri or Khairy

PETALING JAYA: Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli (pic) has dismissed attempts to link the recent assault on his son to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob or former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, calling it a “malicious attempt to divert attention.”

“Both of these accusations are untrue. I have never investigated or touched on either of them,” he said in a statement on X today.

The Pandan MP said a week before the assault, he had met a whistleblower regarding a scandal he was investigating. Following the incident, he said he received threatening messages telling him to remain silent.

This, he added, led to speculation about who wanted him silenced and over what issue.

He also revealed that the information he obtained was related to an entrepreneur with a Datuk Seri title and the dealings of his companies.

“It has nothing to do with Ismail Sabri, Khairy or any other politician,” he stressed.

Rafizi claimed that the spread of false allegations was part of an effort to distract the public and derail investigations.

“I have spoken with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and fully support his decision to lodge a police report regarding these false claims,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Datuk Seri has denied any connection to the assault on Rafizi’s 13-year-old son in Putrajaya.

Last week, Rafizi’s son was attacked with a syringe by an unidentified assailant outside a shopping mall in Putrajaya that occurred at about 1.45pm as his wife and child were getting into their car to leave the mall.

He also revealed that his wife received an anonymous threat reading “keep quiet, if you continue, AIDS” the same day after the attack, an incident he described as “clearly an act of intimidation” linked to his political work.

The threat was sent twice from the same number — first at 1.12am, then again at 11.02am on Thursday (Aug 14) via WhatsApp with syringe emojis added.

Rafizi believes the motive is tied to a scandal he began investigating after meeting whistleblowers recently.