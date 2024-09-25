MCMC, MIDA collaborate to develop 5G readiness assessment framework for SMEs

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) organised a workshop on the Implementation of the Industry Readiness Assessment Framework for 5G Services in Malaysia.

The one-day workshop, held here yesterday, aimed to develop a framework to assess the readiness of key economic sectors, including manufacturing, services, construction and agriculture, in adopting 5G technology.

The workshop is a follow-up to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between MCMC and MIDA on July 4, aimed at implementing various initiatives leveraging 5G networks in vertical sectors and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), MCMC said in a statement today.

“The parameters to be used in assessing the readiness of key sectors will cover aspects such as location, investment, skills or talent, digital infrastructure, and services.

“The feedback gathered will then be used to develop a comprehensive assessment framework for the adoption of 5G technology across various industries in Malaysia, including SMEs,“ said MCMC.

Among the agencies participating in the workshop, attended by more than 100 participants, were the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), SIRIM Berhad, SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp), Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), telecommunications companies, and relevant industry associations.

MCMC described the workshop as a significant step toward ensuring industry readiness in adopting 5G technology.

“It has the potential to increase productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing, services, construction, agriculture, and mining sectors,“ said the commission.

Meanwhile, MIDA, in the same statement, emphasised its commitment to creating a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced technologies.

“The adoption of 5G technology will not only enhance productivity in key industries but also position Malaysia as a digital innovation leader in the region, driving economic growth and improving the country’s competitiveness on the global stage,“ said MIDA.

-- BERNAMA