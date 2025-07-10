US prepares for Trump’s possible visit to ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States is making diplomatic preparations for President Donald Trump’s possible participation in the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled for October.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the administration is working to secure a date for Trump’s attendance at the high-level meeting, which Malaysia will host.

“We are working on getting a date for that (Trump’s attendance), absolutely,” Rubio told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

His visit coincides with ASEAN high-level meetings linked to the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), where Malaysia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025.

The 13th ASEAN-US Summit will take place alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

The last US president to attend the ASEAN-US Summit in Kuala Lumpur was Barack Obama in November 2015. – Bernama