PETALING JAYA: A managing director currently facing a corruption charge for alleged bribery amounting to RM7.5 million has been allowed to travel to the United Kingdom by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today.

Datuk Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh, who is the managing director of Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd, was charged for offering a bribe to a former minister, amounting to RM7.5 million, over the sale of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (Menara KL) concessions.

Sessions judge Suzana Hussin approved Abdul Hamid’s application to obtain his passport temporarily for his trip next week, the New Straits Times reported.

Abdul Hamid said in his application that he needed to help send his child to further their studies and for work-related matters from September 10 to November 15.

The prosecution, handled by deputy public prosecutor Dr Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin, did not object his application.

The managing director was represented by lawyer Weera Premananda.

Earlier, the Sessions Court allowed Abdul Hamid to travel after granting his application for his work-related trips to Germany and the United States.

Abdul Hamid and Hydroshoppe were separately charged on April 5 2023 with offering RM500,000 annually for 15 years to Datuk Tan Ser Lay to “benefit”, as quoted, the former Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

During the trial, he was ordered by the court to surrender his passport until the case was resolved.

The funds were an incentive to approve the procurement of Menara KL by Hamid’s company.

Meanwhile, Annuar denied claims of his involvement in the tender’s approval.

During an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), it was allegedly found that inducements worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit and a luxury watch was exchanged in the acquisition of the property.