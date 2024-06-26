Melaka Health Dept inspects 4,117 food establishments, 16 ordered to close

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department inspected 4,117 food and beverage establishments across the state from January to May this year, with 16 of them ordered to close due to various offences under the Food Act 1983.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the efforts were carried out through regular monitoring, which also involved sampling activities, to ensure the sector’s cleanliness, safety and compliance.

“I believe the Clean and Safe (BeSS) recognition outreach programme implemented by the State Health Department, particularly in tourist areas, can boost visitors’ confidence in the food and beverage sector in this state, thus elevating Melaka as the nation’s gastronomic destination.

“This effort will continue throughout this year in line with Melaka’s status as a renowned tourism state, especially in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024,” he said during the launch of the new menu for Cafe Chef Wan Season 4 here today.

Also present were state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and Cafe Chef Wan founder Datuk Redzuawan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the state government is ready to partner with any local and international food and beverage industry players who wish to open their businesses in Melaka.

He said the unique diversity of food and beverages available in Melaka could attract tourists to the state, thus contributing to the local economy.

At the event, Ab Rauf launched the new Cafe Chef Wan Season 4 menu, featuring dishes such as Arancini Ai Funghi, Ohnokauswe - Burmese Curry Noodle, and Smoked Duck Rigatoni.