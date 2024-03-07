Melaka nightlife programme for this weekend postponed to July 13

MELAKA: The “Melaka Bila Larut Malam or ‘Melaka Nightlife’ programme planned for this weekend has been postponed to July 13 to make way for the state-level Maal Hijrah 1446H celebration, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He invited the people to attend the celebration, to be held this Saturday from 6 pm to 11 pm at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong.

There will also be a religious talk by Al-Fadhil Ustaz Abdul Somad that night,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ab Rauf said the content for the Maal Hijrah celebration would include recitation of the Surah Yasin, and prayers to welcome the new Islamic year.

There will also be a “qasidah” performance by the Ahbabusham and Ar Rahman groups and the Maal Hijrah Award presentation.

The “Melaka Bila Larut Malam” programme is usually held on the first Saturday of every month.