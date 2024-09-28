Melaka to introduce new smart parking system on Oct 2

MELAKA: The Melaka Smart Parking, which will serve the state’s four local authorities (PBT), is set to begin operations on Oct 2.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin, said the new parking payment system will replace the existing SVP Smart Parking Melaka.

During the transition to the new application, motorists can enjoy free parking under the Historic Melaka City Council (MBMB), Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ), Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG), and Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) until Oct 1.

“The Melaka Smart Parking application is designed to streamline parking systems across the four PBTs, making it easier for users and tourists to pay for parking quickly and efficiently,“ he said.

The application will be available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple Store starting tomorrow. The coordination of the parking system aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda for Melaka state,“ he told reporters after officiating at the World Clean Up Day 2024 Programme at Dataran Klebang here today.

Rais also said users need not worry about their SVP Smart Parking Melaka credit balance, which will be transferred to the new parking app if they register using their SVP Smart Parking Melaka ID.

The World Clean Up Day 2024 Programme, organised by MBMB, was recognised by the Malaysia Book Of Record (MBOR) for the Most Volunteer Category, involving 3,852 people.