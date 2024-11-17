PTPTN to issue official statement on loans for courses with low repayment records

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will issue an official statement regarding the proposal to cease funding university courses with a loan repayment rate of less than 30 per cent, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

He, however, declined to comment further on the matter, stating that PTPTN will release a statement after thoroughly reviewing several aspects and factors before making any decision.

“PTPTN has formed a committee and we should wait for them issue a statement. Let us not jump to conclusions, as PTPTN is reviewing all aspects,” he told reporters after attending the International Islamic University Malaysia’s (IIUM) 40th convocation ceremony, here today.

Zambry emphasised the need for PTPTN to pay special attention to borrowers who have never repaid their loans, possibly due to factors such as unstable employment.

He said it is crucial for borrowers to engage with PTPTN so that the agency can better understand their financial situations.

“However, there are also individuals who have completely ignored their repayment obligations since day one, and that is something we need to address,” he said.

Earlier, Zambry presented graduation certificates to 565 graduates, including his youngest son, Mukhlis Zambry, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Law.

He said as one of the university’s earliest graduates, IIUM holds a significant meaning for him.

“I have five children and all of them studied here, not because I lack confidence in other universities, but because they enjoy studying here, and I did not force them. Alhamdulillah, they graduated from IIUM as a pharmacist, a biomedical officer, and a lawyer,” he said.

The IIUM convocation ceremony, held from Nov 16 to 20, will see 5,041 graduates receive degrees across various academic disciplines.