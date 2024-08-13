Melaka to monitor areas with poor mobile, internet coverage

MELAKA: The state government, through the Melaka Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will conduct direct monitoring in areas that have been identified as having low coverage during the Cellular Service Quality Test Programme.

State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said the initiative aims to address telecommunication issues based on reports and complaints from residents.

“Just like the complaint we received about mobile network coverage and internet access issues experienced by the students at Kolej Profesional MARA (KPM) Ayer Molek, we visited the location to work together on resolving the problem.

“A telecommunications tower will be constructed at KPM Ayer Molek and is expected to be operational by November. This will resolve the connectivity issues for both students and residents in the area,” he told reporters in Duyong here today.

Earlier, he took part in the Second Series of Cellular Service Quality Tests in Melaka Tengah, which was also attended by Melaka MCMC director Syed Isa Alsagoff and involved mobile network service providers such as CelcomDigi, Maxis, Unifi Mobile (TM), YES (YTL), and U Mobile.

Fairul Nizam said that the tests were conducted along the main route between Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts, as well as in areas with poor coverage and high population density.

He said that during the tests, which spanned 70 kilometres covering Bukit Katil, Ayer Molek, Sungai Rambai, Merlimau, Telok Mas, and Duyong, five dropped calls were recorded.

“Relevant service providers have been instructed to take immediate action and report the improvements made to MCMC,” he said.