Menara LHDN JB service counter operating with limited capacity until Aug 31

JOHOR BAHRU: The taxation service counter at Menara Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia (LHDN) Johor Bahru is currently operating on a limited basis due to building upgrade works, which are expected to continue until Aug 31.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said in a statement today that the ongoing renovations will cause some inconvenience, limiting the capacity of the room designated for taxpayer services. As a result, the facility will be unable to accommodate as many visitors as usual.

To mitigate this, IRB advises taxpayers to schedule appointments using the e-Janji Temu through the IRB portal or use the e-Perkhidmatan that can be accessed through the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my, or to a nearby IRB office such as UTC Galleria Johor Bahru, UTC Pasir Gudang, Pontian Satellite Office and Kota Tinggi Satellite Office.

IRB explained that the comfort for the public dealing at service counters provided is always a priority.

Those with questions and feedback can contact the Hasil contact centre at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1000 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on HASiL official portal at the link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil .gov.my/Public/.