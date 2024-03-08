Merdeka Rapid KL Explorace 3.0 promises to be more festive

KUALA LUMPUR: After the success of previous Merdeka Explorace events, Rapid KL is once again presenting Merdeka Rapid KL Explorace 3.0 (EMRKL 3.0), promising a more exciting and festive experience for participants.

Rapid KL announced in a statement today that participants will be taken on a journey to revisit the history of the nation’s independence, along with a look back at Rapid KL’s inception, which has been a major backbone in driving economic and social growth, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

“This annual event is more meaningful as, in addition to celebrating the National Month, we are also celebrating Rapid KL’s 20th anniversary this year,“ said the statement.

According to Rapid KL, various evolutions have been implemented over the past two decades to transform public transportation in Kuala Lumpur.

EMRKL 3.0, which will be held on August 24, 2024, at Dataran Muzium Negara, will feature sports and cultural activities along the Rapid KL rail and bus routes.

Participants will also have the opportunity to explore history and learn about culture through exhibitions, quizzes, and interactive activities.

Rapid KL added that Dataran Muzium Negara was chosen as the starting point for participants this year to promote Kuala Lumpur’s landmarks to the younger generation as there are many historical and interesting locations in the city centre that can be accessed via public transportation.

Cash prizes await the first, second and third-place winners, and participants also have the chance to win various exciting prizes through a lucky draw.

Rapid KL encourages interested participants to register quickly as spots are limited.

More information and registration forms can be found on the website https://myrapid.com.my/emrkl3.