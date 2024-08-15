MIHAS can help boost Malaysia’s halal exports to Thailand - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Platforms such as the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), the world’s largest halal trade show, can be a catalyst to promote Malaysia’s halal exports in Thailand, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said initiatives such as the border trade expo in Songkhla, which sees the participation of 10 Malaysian companies, is a testament to the growing interest towards Malaysian products there.

“It is hoped that this initiative can strengthen collaborations and open new opportunities in the trade and investment sector.

“I am confident that with the establishment of close cooperation, we will be able to boost relations to greater heights,” he said on X, the social media platform known formerly as Twitter.

The minister also expressed thanks to the Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce for its efforts towards increasing trade and investment between the two nations.