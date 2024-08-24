Mindef exploring best approach to develop large-scale digital fleet - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is exploring the best approach to developing a large-scale digital fleet, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He emphasised that future threats and warfare will increasingly occur in the digital realm, prompting the ministry to make significant investments to ensure that the nation’s digital fleet ranks among the best in the world.

“All national defence domains will undergo extensive and carefully planned transformation and modernisation in the coming years.

“This is crucial because threats to our sovereignty now come in various, complex, and multifaceted forms.

“Adversaries can cripple our infrastructure through cyberattacks, and they could potentially breach our defence systems with sustained and coordinated cyberattacks,“ he said during his closing speech at the UMNO General Assembly 2024 today.

He assured that the ministry will not compromise on matters related to the nation’s sovereignty.

“Defending the nation’s sovereignty is the core duty of the Ministry of Defence,“ said Mohamed Khaled, who is also UMNO vice-president.

He also stated that the reintroduction of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 is aimed at shaping a new generation to uphold the nation’s independence.

The programme, he added, will build the character and resilience of Malaysian youth, instilling them with high values and strong patriotism.