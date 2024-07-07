Mindef reviewing SOP to improve personnel safety, communication during operations - Adly Zahari

MACHANG: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) will review its standard operating procedures (SOP) and improve safety and communication aspects during personnel assignments in the field.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said even though unexpected accidents and incidents occur, preparations need to be made from time to time to face any possibility.

“We know in an operation or training there might be accidents, but preparations need to be made to ensure food supplies and such are adequate to save the lives of those conducting operations.

“Even though armed forces personnel have been trained, especially in survival tactics, we must conduct assessments and improve existing weaknesses to avoid untoward incidents,” he told reporters after visiting the home of armed forces veteran Hassan Ahmad, 63, near Kampung Chekok, Temangan, here today.

Yesterday, Pvt Muhammad Syafiq Hilmi Abd Halim of the 7th Battalion of the Border Regiment who was reported missing during Op Ukur at the Malaysia-Brunei border in Limbang, Sarawak, on June 18, was found safe by a search and rescue group.